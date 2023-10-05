Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.17

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.17 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 65892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHP.UN shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.70.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

