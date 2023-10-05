VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.40

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 11527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,499.37%.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
