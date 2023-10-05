VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.40

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.40 and last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 11527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,108.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is presently -4,499.37%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.