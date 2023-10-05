Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.75

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.77, with a volume of 10801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.97.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$797.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of C$389.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.6283619 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

