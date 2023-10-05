Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.26

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.26 and last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 248927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.09.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 330.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 82,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

