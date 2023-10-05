Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $146.60

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.60 and last traded at $147.12, with a volume of 101956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.05) to GBX 4,440 ($53.67) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.39) to GBX 4,000 ($48.35) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 2.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 33.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 7.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

