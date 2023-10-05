Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.18

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 40111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 755.73% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

