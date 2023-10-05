Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.04

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 24253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.
Paramount Global Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
