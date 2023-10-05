IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Gap Up to $5.76

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.76, but opened at $6.33. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 3,486 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $457.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 62.33% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

