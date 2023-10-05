Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of ALK opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

