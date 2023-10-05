RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.96

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 82311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 406,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

