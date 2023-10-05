Raymond James Trims First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Target Price to $13.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FHN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of FHN opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $209,132,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $133,345,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after buying an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

