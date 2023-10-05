Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.85

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 346322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLPX

Olaplex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.