Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.30. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 17,255 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $398.65 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $26,000.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.