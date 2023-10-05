State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 68.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

