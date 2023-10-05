Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 761.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 134.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,189 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

