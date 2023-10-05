Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $510.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.11 and a 200-day moving average of $489.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

