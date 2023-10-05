Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 11,348 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $401.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.