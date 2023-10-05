Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.21% of American Customer Satisfaction ETF worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000.

Get American Customer Satisfaction ETF alerts:

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ACSI opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.00. American Customer Satisfaction ETF has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

About American Customer Satisfaction ETF

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.