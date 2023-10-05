Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after buying an additional 534,690 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,857,000 after buying an additional 983,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,919 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $80.46 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

