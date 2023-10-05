Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,302.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 4,505 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,166,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $869,009 in the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

