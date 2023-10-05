Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

