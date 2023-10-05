Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Invests $337,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,757,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,442,000. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,476,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $5,209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $4,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FBIN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

