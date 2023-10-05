FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $272.04 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.96.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $260.05 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.11 and a 200 day moving average of $243.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

