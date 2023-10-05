Financial Analysis: Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) versus Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crystal Valley Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crystal Valley Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Third Coast Bancshares $161.17 million 1.40 $18.66 million $2.01 8.25

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Crystal Valley Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crystal Valley Financial N/A N/A N/A Third Coast Bancshares 14.55% 8.42% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Crystal Valley Financial and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crystal Valley Financial and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crystal Valley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.64%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Crystal Valley Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Crystal Valley Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers consumer, personal, ready reserve, and home equity loans and lines; mortgage products; and business loans, term loans, agricultural loans, commercial real estate loans, lines of credit, and letters of credit; and business manager and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides trust, wealth management, and investment services, as well as and various insurance products. Further, the company offers debit and credit cards, cash management, automated clearing house, wire transfer, remote deposit, online banking, bill payment, check collection, and night depository services. Crystal Valley Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is based in Middlebury, Indiana.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit, guaranteed loans, auto finance, letters of credit, and commercial and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company provides retail and commercial online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, treasury management solutions, merchant card services, and customer digital solutions, as well as debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

