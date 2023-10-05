Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) versus Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Critical Comparison

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products and Chemicals 16.88% 17.18% 8.65% Dune Acquisition N/A -100.18% 18.26%

Volatility and Risk

Air Products and Chemicals has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products and Chemicals $12.70 billion 4.98 $2.26 billion $9.83 28.98 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Dune Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Air Products and Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and Dune Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products and Chemicals 0 6 7 0 2.54 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus price target of $319.93, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Dune Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

