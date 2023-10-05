MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) CAO Timothy Michael Love Sells 1,095 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MasTec Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MasTec by 1,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec by 107.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after buying an additional 415,584 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after buying an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

