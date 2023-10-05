Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $42.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROAD. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 164.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

