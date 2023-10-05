Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) vs. Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Financial Contrast

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.75 $1.86 billion $40.92 3.76 Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.10 $32.89 million $2.10 1.62

Volatility & Risk

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chord Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chord Energy presently has a consensus price target of $185.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.91%. Given Chord Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Chord Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 44.17% 19.07% 13.55% Blue Dolphin Energy 7.32% 240.40% 34.50%

Summary

Chord Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

