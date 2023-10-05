Bank of America Cuts Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $16.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.10% from the company’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $737.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $21,660,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after acquiring an additional 956,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,881,000 after acquiring an additional 705,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

