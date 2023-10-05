NSTS Bancorp (NSTS) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) is one of 112 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NSTS Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million $30,000.00 293.43 NSTS Bancorp Competitors $1.17 billion $259.36 million 18.46

NSTS Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NSTS Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp Competitors 364 1679 1183 49 2.28

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 120.25%. Given NSTS Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NSTS Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp 2.54% 0.25% 0.08% NSTS Bancorp Competitors 14.70% 7.49% 0.78%

Risk & Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.32, indicating that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NSTS Bancorp peers beat NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

