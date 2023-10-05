Comparing Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) & Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy 7.32% 240.40% 34.50% Chord Energy 44.17% 19.07% 13.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Dolphin Energy and Chord Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chord Energy 0 1 8 0 2.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chord Energy has a consensus target price of $185.89, suggesting a potential upside of 20.91%. Given Chord Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Chord Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.10 $32.89 million $2.10 1.62 Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.75 $1.86 billion $40.92 3.76

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

