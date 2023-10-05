Comparing Ford Motor (NYSE:F) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -0.65% -34.85% -11.44% Ford Motor 2.44% 20.48% 3.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gogoro and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ford Motor 1 7 5 0 2.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gogoro presently has a consensus price target of $6.65, suggesting a potential upside of 166.00%. Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.04%. Given Gogoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Ford Motor.

14.5% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and Ford Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.59 -$98.91 million N/A N/A Ford Motor $158.06 billion 0.30 -$1.98 billion $1.02 11.75

Gogoro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ford Motor.

Risk & Volatility

Gogoro has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Gogoro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc. delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.