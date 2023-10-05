Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FAN opened at GBX 382.20 ($4.62) on Thursday. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 285 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 396.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £754.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,870.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

