Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Announces GBX 0.07 Dividend

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TAVI opened at GBX 5.20 ($0.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.65. Tavistock Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of £29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

