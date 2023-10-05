HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLFFF shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HelloFresh Company Profile

Shares of HLFFF opened at $29.26 on Thursday. HelloFresh has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $35.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

