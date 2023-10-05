RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

RPM International stock opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $107.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in RPM International by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

