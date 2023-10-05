Insider Buying: Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) Insider Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) insider Gervaise Slowey purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($32,998.91).

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

DAL opened at GBX 359 ($4.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £802.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,025.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 369.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 381.63. Dalata Hotel Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 424 ($5.13).

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.16) price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

View Our Latest Report on DAL

About Dalata Hotel Group

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.