Cormark Weighs in on Park Lawn Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. Park Lawn had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of C$114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.05 million.

PLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.00 to C$23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.25.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$18.32 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$29.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company has a market cap of C$627.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

