TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $144.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.10.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average is $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 8.15%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

