Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells $671,689.45 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $671,689.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,882 shares in the company, valued at $15,823,687.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $810,234.25.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $735,882.40.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,688,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

