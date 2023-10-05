Insider Buying: Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing bought 10,000 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,043.76).

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Jack Pailing acquired 14,992 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £9,744.80 ($11,779.04).

Naked Wines Stock Performance

LON WINE opened at GBX 50.10 ($0.61) on Thursday. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.90 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The stock has a market cap of £37.07 million, a P/E ratio of -213.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.36.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

