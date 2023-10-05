HC Wainwright Comments on Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

CAPR stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 323.39% and a negative net margin of 309.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 138,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

