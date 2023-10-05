Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 12,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,807,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Airbnb stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Bank of America upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

