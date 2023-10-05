Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,668,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,975,838.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.41 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

