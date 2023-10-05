Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 67,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

