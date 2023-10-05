IOTA (MIOTA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.99 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $424.15 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005812 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

