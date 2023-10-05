Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up to $24.05

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.05, but opened at $24.69. Fiverr International shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 274,178 shares changing hands.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter worth $177,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

