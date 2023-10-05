EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.09

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 308403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.91.

EVgo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares in the company, valued at $264,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $217,091. Insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 35.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EVgo by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 58,167 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVgo by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

