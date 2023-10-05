Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $28.08

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.08, but opened at $31.34. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 630,495 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

