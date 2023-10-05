Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.10

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 15.10 and last traded at 15.13, with a volume of 4939 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.50.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 17.48 and a 200-day moving average of 19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported 0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 7.62 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 114.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Paramount Global by 624.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

